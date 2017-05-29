Zinc to trade in 167.6-172.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.6-172.2.

Zinc gained as support seen after Shanghai zinc inventories fell to their lowest in more than two years at 91,749 tonnes.

Zinc spot premiums in Guangdong contracted rapidly due to increased supplies.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show China’s zinc production fell 5.6% year- on-year to 474,000 tonnes in April.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.80 SL 168.00 TGT 170.80-172.00.MCX.

