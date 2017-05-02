Zinc to trade in 167.5-172.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.5-172.9.

Zinc gained on short covering after prices dropped on concern about demand in top metals market China and scepticism about proposed US tax cuts.

The global zinc market is forecast to register a deficit of 226,000 tonnes in 2017, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said.

This was not as deep a deficit as a consensus estimate of 392,000 tonnes.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.80 SL 167.00 TGT 170.50-172.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.