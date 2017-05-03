Zinc to trade in 167.5-172.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.5-172.9.

Zinc dropped as prices consolidated after failing to break technical resistance and given a lack of other drivers.

Labor union at Votorantim Metais’ Cajamarquilla zinc smelter said workers canceled their strike plan which was expected to last indefinitely.

Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 32,100 to 168,100 tonnes last week.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.00 SL 167.80 TGT 170.40-171.50.MCX.

