Zinc to trade in 167.4-171.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.4-171.4.

Zinc prices dropped as the market waited for top metals consumer China to return from a public holiday.

However downside seen limited as, the Chinese government is moving to curb zinc production, as part of a drive to reduce pollution across the country.

Last week, combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 8,000 to 129,100 tonnes, down for over three months in a row.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 170.20 SL 171.80 TGT 168.80-167.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.