Zinc to trade in 167.3-178.5: Achiievers Equities

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.3-178.5

Zinc dropped as supply tightness eased recently after restarts at mines driven by high zinc prices

The discount of LME cash zinc to the three-month contract shrank to $23.80 a tonne from $27.75 earlier in the week.

Votorantim saying Cajamarquilla in Peru would resume operations at 50% of capacity after a period of suspension due to floods.

SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 174.50 SL 176.00 TGT 171.80-170.00.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.