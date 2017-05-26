Zinc to trade in 167-172.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 167-172.4.

Zinc prices dropped amid expectations of weaker demand in top consumer China over the coming months.

Moody's downgraded China's credit rating saying it expects the financial strength of the economy to erode in coming years as growth slows.

China issued a draft of new rules for property sales and leasing to improve management and operation in a part of the services sector that is often poorly regulated.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.00 SL 167.50 TGT 170.50-172.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.