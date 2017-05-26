App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 167-172.4: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices dropped amid expectations of weaker demand in top consumer China over the coming months.

Zinc to trade in 167-172.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 167-172.4.

Zinc prices dropped amid expectations of weaker demand in top consumer China over the coming months.

Moody's downgraded China's credit rating saying it expects the financial strength of the economy to erode in coming years as growth slows.

China issued a draft of new rules for property sales and leasing to improve management and operation in a part of the services sector that is often poorly regulated.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.00 SL 167.50 TGT 170.50-172.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.