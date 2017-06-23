Zinc to trade in 166.9-178.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 166.9-178.5.

Zinc gained as the market focused on falling stocks in LME warehouses, which at 304,000 tonnes are down nearly 30 percent since January.

Only 40% of lead and zinc mines in Fujian Province, China remained in normal production at present because of environmental protection pressure.

WBMS reported global zinc supply was in 106,000 tonnes of deficit during January-April 2017, although output registered a 3.1% growth.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 171.50 SL 170.00 TGT 173.50-176.00.MCX.

