Zinc to trade in 166.6-170.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 166.6-170.4.

Zinc prices settled flat in thin trading day as LME was closed as supply tightness eased recently after restarts at mines driven by high zinc prices

China's factory output rose 7.6 percent in March from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 9.2 percent in the first quarter, both beating expectations.

China's property cooling measures are likely to show effects after April, China's statistics bureau told reporters.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 168.00 SL 167.00 TGT 169.50-170.50.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.