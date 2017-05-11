May 11, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zinc to trade in 165.7-170.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices dropped as pressure continues on fresh signs of a slowdown in Chinese demand.
Zinc trading range for the day is 165.7-170.5.
Concerns over liquidity squeezes in China seem to be the main driving force.
The premium for cash zinc versus the three-month price traded at its highest since Feb. 20, indicating tightening nearby supply.
BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 167.00 SL 165.80 TGT 169.20-171.00.MCX.
