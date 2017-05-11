Zinc to trade in 165.7-170.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc



Zinc trading range for the day is 165.7-170.5.

Zinc prices dropped as pressure continues on fresh signs of a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Concerns over liquidity squeezes in China seem to be the main driving force.

The premium for cash zinc versus the three-month price traded at its highest since Feb. 20, indicating tightening nearby supply.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 167.00 SL 165.80 TGT 169.20-171.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.