Zinc to trade in 165.4-169.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 165.4-169.8.

Zinc gained tracking rise in LME prices by 0.8 percent ahead of a slew of Chinese industrial reports.

Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 30,200 to 229,300 tonnes last week.

Zinc daily stocks at Shanghai exchange came down by 1026 tonnes.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 167.00 SL 165.80 TGT 168.50-170.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.