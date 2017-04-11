Zinc to trade in 164.8-174.6.: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.8-174.6.

Zinc prices dropped dragged down by weakness in steel and also after news that two flood- hit mines in Peru were ready to restart.

Zinc prices touched a peak of $2,980.50 a tonne in mid-February on worries that major mine closures last year would lead to severe shortages. Globally speaking, zinc supply has already been rising again since September.

SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 170.50 SL 172.50 TGT 168.80-167.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.