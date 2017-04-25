Zinc to trade in 164.7-169.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.7-169.1.

Zinc ended with small gains as prices struck a note of caution as investors continued to grapple with geopolitical risks amid mixed fundamentals.

The chance that Emannuel Macron will win French presidential election increased, with concerns over eurozone political risk down, also supported prices.

US March new home sales and April Richmond Fed’s manufacturing index will be released today.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 165.50 SL 164.00 TGT 166.80-168.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.