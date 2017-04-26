Zinc to trade in 164.7-169.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.7-169.1.

Zinc eased as investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift following a market-friendly French presidential vote.

U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April and new home sales surge to an eight-month high.

Zinc daily stocks at Shanghai exchange came down by 2727 tonnes.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 166.00 SL 164.50 TGT 167.50-168.80.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.