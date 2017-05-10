Zinc to trade in 164.4-173: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.4-173.

Zinc prices gained as plans to boost infrastructure spending in China and the United States are bolstering market sentiment.

China’s refined zinc production fell to 413,000 tonnes in April 2017, a drop of 3.95% month-on-month and 5.92% year-on-year.

Total refined zinc output in the first four months of the year was 1.711 million tonnes, a fall of 1.84% on a yearly basis.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 166.80 TGT 169.80-171.00.MCX.

