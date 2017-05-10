Zinc to trade in 164.4-173: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained as plans to boost infrastructure spending in China and the United States are bolstering market sentiment.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 164.4-173.
China’s refined zinc production fell to 413,000 tonnes in April 2017, a drop of 3.95% month-on-month and 5.92% year-on-year.
Total refined zinc output in the first four months of the year was 1.711 million tonnes, a fall of 1.84% on a yearly basis.
BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 166.80 TGT 169.80-171.00.MCX.
