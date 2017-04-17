Zinc to trade in 164.1-171.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped earlier amid steadily increasing output from China.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 164.1-171.5.
Zinc prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped earlier amid steadily increasing output from China.
The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January.
ILZSG showed Chinese mine supply surged by nearly a fifth last year, helping to balance the big mine closures elsewhere, leaving total global mine production virtually flat.SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 169.00 SL 170.50 TGT 168.20-167.00.MCX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.