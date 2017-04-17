Zinc to trade in 164.1-171.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.1-171.5.

Zinc prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped earlier amid steadily increasing output from China.

The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January.

ILZSG showed Chinese mine supply surged by nearly a fifth last year, helping to balance the big mine closures elsewhere, leaving total global mine production virtually flat.

SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 169.00 SL 170.50 TGT 168.20-167.00.MCX

