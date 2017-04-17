App
Apr 17, 2017
Apr 17, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 164.1-171.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped earlier amid steadily increasing output from China.

Zinc to trade in 164.1-171.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.1-171.5.

Zinc prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped earlier amid steadily increasing output from China.

The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January.

ILZSG showed Chinese mine supply surged by nearly a fifth last year, helping to balance the big mine closures elsewhere, leaving total global mine production virtually flat.

SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 169.00 SL 170.50 TGT 168.20-167.00.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

