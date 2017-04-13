App
Apr 13, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 164.1-170.3: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc gained on short covering after prices dropped recently as data showed Chinese mine supply surged by nearly a fifth last year.

Zinc to trade in 164.1-170.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164.1-170.3.

Zinc gained on short covering after prices dropped recently as data showed Chinese mine  supply surged by nearly a fifth last year.

The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January, data from ILZSG showed.

In the first two months of the year, the zinc market was in a deficit of 2,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 44,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 167.50 SL 166.00 TGT 168.80-170.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

