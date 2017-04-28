Zinc to trade in 163.8-170: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 163.8-170.

Zinc prices dropped the market is getting worried about the tightening monetary process in China.

Also the Trump reflation trade is still unwinding because the market is not convinced that the tax package will be approved.

The global zinc market is forecast to register a deficit of 226,000 tonnes in 2017, while the lead market will be close to balanced, the ILZSG said.

SELL ZINC APR 2017 @ 168.50 SL 170.00 TGT 166.80-164.80.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.