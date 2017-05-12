Zinc to trade in 163.5-171.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 163.5-171.5.

Zinc dropped tracking LME zinc finished 0.4 percent lower as Surveys of manufacturers showed activity slowed in April.

Industrial output is expected to rise 7.1 percent in April, slowing from 7.6 percent in March when it rose the fastest on a yearly basis since December 2014.

Fixed asset investment probably stayed relatively stable at 9.1 percent in April, from 9.2 percent in March.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 169.50 TGT 166.80-165.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.