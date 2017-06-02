Zinc to trade in 163.3-168.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 163.3-168.3.

Zinc prices dropped as inflows of imported zinc added to supplies despite fewer shipments from zinc smelters.

Spot trading in Shanghai market was slack due to month-end liquidity crunch and soft demand.

Zinc inventories in Shanghai increased 8,000-9,000 tonnes compared to levels before the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival during May 28-30.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 166.50 SL 168.00 TGT 165.20-163.80.MCX.

