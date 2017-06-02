Jun 02, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zinc to trade in 163.3-168.3: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices dropped as inflows of imported zinc added to supplies despite fewer shipments from zinc smelters.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 163.3-168.3.
Zinc prices dropped as inflows of imported zinc added to supplies despite fewer shipments from zinc smelters.
Spot trading in Shanghai market was slack due to month-end liquidity crunch and soft demand.
Zinc inventories in Shanghai increased 8,000-9,000 tonnes compared to levels before the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival during May 28-30.SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 166.50 SL 168.00 TGT 165.20-163.80.MCX.
