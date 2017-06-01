Zinc to trade in 163.1-172.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 163.1-172.1.

Zinc prices dropped as pressure seen after China’s zinc concentrate output will add 200,000 tonnes in 2017.

The official PMI stood at 51.2 in May, compared with the previous month's 51.2 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

South Korea bought 3,000 tonnes of zinc for August arrival via tender that closed on Tuesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 168.50 SL 170.00 TGT 167.20-165.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.