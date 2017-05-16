App
Stocks
May 16, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 163.1-166.9: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices ended with gains as support seen amid hopes of refined zinc market deficit and higher premiums.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 163.1-166.9.

Zinc prices ended with ains as support seen amid hopes of refined zinc market deficit and  higher premiums.

Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 16,500 to 145,200 tonnes last week.

Weekly Shanghai zinc inventories plunged by around 20,000 tonnes, showing that consumers are turning to exchange stocks to source their metal.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 166.00 SL 167.50 TGT 164.80-163.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

