Zinc to trade in 163.1-166.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 163.1-166.9.

Zinc prices ended with ains as support seen amid hopes of refined zinc market deficit and higher premiums.

Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 16,500 to 145,200 tonnes last week.

Weekly Shanghai zinc inventories plunged by around 20,000 tonnes, showing that consumers are turning to exchange stocks to source their metal.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 166.00 SL 167.50 TGT 164.80-163.00.MCX.

