Zinc to trade in 162.6-167: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 162.6-167.

Zinc pared gains on profit booking after rising as support seen on anticipation of pickup in steel plants demand.

In April, China's refined zinc output fell to its lowest in more than two years due to mine closures.

Spot premiums on zinc shrank in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong markets on June 20, narrowing 20-50 yuan per tonne and 100 yuan per tonne.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 164.00 SL 163.00 TGT 165.20-166.50.MCX.

