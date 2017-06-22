Zinc to trade in 162.5-175.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 162.5-175.1.

Zinc prices gained on longstanding concerns over potential supply constraints.

Spot premiums shrank in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong markets narrowing 20-50 yuan per tonne and 100 yuan per, respectively, in Shanghai and Guangdong.

Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 7,800 to 120,000 tonnes last week.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 168.00 SL 165.00 TGT 170.50-173.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.