Jun 22, 2017 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zinc to trade in 162.5-175.1: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on longstanding concerns over potential supply constraints.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 162.5-175.1.
Zinc prices gained on longstanding concerns over potential supply constraints.
Spot premiums shrank in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong markets narrowing 20-50 yuan per tonne and 100 yuan per, respectively, in Shanghai and Guangdong.
Combined zinc inventories in Shanghai, Tianjin and Guangdong decreased 7,800 to 120,000 tonnes last week.BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 168.00 SL 165.00 TGT 170.50-173.00.MCX.
