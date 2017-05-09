Zinc to trade in 162.4-169.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 162.4-169.2.

Zinc settled flat as LME Zinc prices closed in a small backwardation for the first time since Feb. 20.

Plans to boost infrastructure spending in China and the United States are bolstering market sentiment.

Zinc daily stocks at Shanghai exchange came down by 1904 tonnes.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 169.50 TGT 166.80-165.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.