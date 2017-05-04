App
May 04, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 04, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 162.1-170.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped -3.03% as pressure seen after the workers at a zinc smelter in Peru called off a strike.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 162.1-170.5.

Zinc dropped -3.03% as pressure seen after the workers at a zinc smelter in Peru called off a strike.

The euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017

South Korea re-issued a tender to buy 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival
SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 171.00 TGT 166.50-164.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

