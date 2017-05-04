May 04, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zinc to trade in 162.1-170.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped -3.03% as pressure seen after the workers at a zinc smelter in Peru called off a strike.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 162.1-170.5.
Zinc dropped -3.03% as pressure seen after the workers at a zinc smelter in Peru called off a strike.
The euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017
South Korea re-issued a tender to buy 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival
SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 168.00 SL 171.00 TGT 166.50-164.00.MCX.
