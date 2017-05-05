Zinc to trade in 161.8-167.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 161.8-167.6.

Zinc prices dropped tracking LME prices closed 0.2 percent down hurt by weaker steel prices in China.

The euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017.

Data this week showed U.S. factory activity slowed in April while growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed more than expected.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 167.00 SL 169.00 TGT 165.50-163.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.