Zinc to trade in 161.8-166.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 161.8-166.8.

Zinc prices ended with gains on rising steel prices and as inventories steel hit a nine-year low, highlighting a potential shortage of metal.

Prices also seen supported after China's government said it was beating its targets for capacity closure.

The market focus is on New Orleans warehouses' on-warrant stocks which have dropped to 144,975 tonnes after a further 24,475 tonnes of cancellations.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 163.50 SL 162.00 TGT 165.00-166.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.