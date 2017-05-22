App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 161.5-174.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices surged more than 3 percent tracking gains in LME prices amid stock draws.

Zinc to trade in 161.5-174.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 161.5-174.5.

Zinc prices surged more than 3 percent tracking gains in LME prices amid stock draws.

China is likely to step up imports of refined zinc from this month, as dwindling global supplies of concentrate hit local output of the metal.

Premiums for zinc in China jumped by $10 to $155 a tonne, the highest in nearly three years, as the gap between local and global prices turned favourable for imports.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.00 SL 167.00 TGT 171.50-173.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.