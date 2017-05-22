Zinc to trade in 161.5-174.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 161.5-174.5.

Zinc prices surged more than 3 percent tracking gains in LME prices amid stock draws.

China is likely to step up imports of refined zinc from this month, as dwindling global supplies of concentrate hit local output of the metal.

Premiums for zinc in China jumped by $10 to $155 a tonne, the highest in nearly three years, as the gap between local and global prices turned favourable for imports.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.00 SL 167.00 TGT 171.50-173.00.MCX.

