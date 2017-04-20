App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 160.8-168: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped tracking LME prices closing up 1% at $2,550, rising above its 200-day moving average after prices dropped due to mounting China steel inventories

Zinc to trade in 160.8-168: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 160.8-168.

Zinc dropped tracking LME prices closing up 1% at $2,550, rising above its 200-day moving average after prices dropped due to mounting China steel inventories

Prices in China's sizzling property market, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off cooling measures introduced to dampen speculative demand.

China's March zinc output rose 0.8 percent year on year to 504,000 tonnes

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 164.50 SL 163.00 TGT 166.00-167.50.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.