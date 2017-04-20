Zinc to trade in 160.8-168: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 160.8-168.

Zinc dropped tracking LME prices closing up 1% at $2,550, rising above its 200-day moving average after prices dropped due to mounting China steel inventories

Prices in China's sizzling property market, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off cooling measures introduced to dampen speculative demand.

China's March zinc output rose 0.8 percent year on year to 504,000 tonnes

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 164.50 SL 163.00 TGT 166.00-167.50.MCX

