Zinc to trade in 160.6-169.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 160.6-169.2.

Zinc dropped as mine output rises despite of hopes of refined zinc market deficit and higher premiums.

Spot premiums on zinc in Guangdong rose above those in Tianjin and Shanghai due to tightening supply.

China’s refined zinc production fell to 413,000 tonnes in April 2017, a drop of 3.95% month-on-month and 5.92% year-on-year.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 162.50 SL 160.50 TGT 164.20-165.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.