Zinc to trade in 160.5-164.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 160.5-164.5.

Zinc gained tracking rise in LME prices up by 0.8 percent at $2,525 a tonne as steel prices lent support.

ILZSG reported deficit in global zinc market expanded to 92,400 tonnes in April 2017.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed China’s zinc output fell 9.9% on a yearly basis to 481,000 tonnes in May.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 160.00 SL 159.00 TGT 161.50-164.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.