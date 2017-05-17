Zinc to trade in 160.1-165.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 160.1-165.5.

Zinc dropped as China's latest moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment dented the growth outlook in China.

China's growth is set for its weakest patch since the global financial crisis as authorities pull back on the stimulus.

China's property resale market cooled a notch in April due to intensified government curbs.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 164.50 SL 166.00 TGT 163.40-162.50.MCX.

