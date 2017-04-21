Zinc to trade in 159.7-175.3: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc gained as the biggest gainer among other base metals on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 159.7-175.3.
Zinc gained as the biggest gainer among other base metals on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed more than 3 percent to 21,915 yuan ($3,184) a tonne.
Zinc daily stocks at Shanghai exchange came down by 3781 tonnes.BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 168.50 SL 167.00 TGT 170.00-171.50.MCX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.