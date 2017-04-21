Zinc to trade in 159.7-175.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 159.7-175.3.

Zinc gained as the biggest gainer among other base metals on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.

The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed more than 3 percent to 21,915 yuan ($3,184) a tonne.

Zinc daily stocks at Shanghai exchange came down by 3781 tonnes.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 168.50 SL 167.00 TGT 170.00-171.50.MCX

