Zinc to trade in 159.7-167.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 159.7-167.5.

Zinc prices dropped pressured by weaker iron ore and oil prices plus concern about demand in top consumer China.

Zinc prices were also knocked by a jump in available inventories, showing that supplies were adequate despite the closure of major mines last year.

On-warrant LME inventories - those not earmarked for delivery and therefore available to investors - climbed by 11 percent to 179,325 tonnes.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 164.00 SL 166.00 TGT 162.00-160.20.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.