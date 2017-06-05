Zinc to trade in 159.7-167.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices dropped pressured by weaker iron ore and oil prices plus concern about demand in top consumer China.
Zinc trading range for the day is 159.7-167.5.
Zinc prices dropped pressured by weaker iron ore and oil prices plus concern about demand in top consumer China.
Zinc prices were also knocked by a jump in available inventories, showing that supplies were adequate despite the closure of major mines last year.
On-warrant LME inventories - those not earmarked for delivery and therefore available to investors - climbed by 11 percent to 179,325 tonnes.SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 164.00 SL 166.00 TGT 162.00-160.20.MCX.
