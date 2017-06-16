App
Jun 16, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 158.1-164.3: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained as support seen after capacity cuts in China drove up steel prices by 3 percent.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 158.1-164.3.

Zinc prices gained as support seen after capacity cuts in China drove up steel prices by 3 percent.

The global zinc market deepened its deficit to 92,400 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 72,700 tonnes in March, ILZSG data showed.

Euro zone industrial output grew in April and employment rose in the first quarter of the year to reach a record high, in fresh signs of healthy growth of the bloc's economy.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 161.00 SL 159.80 TGT 163.20-164.80.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

