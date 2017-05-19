App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 157.4-168.4: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Zinc on MCX settled up 0.06% at 164.45 as support seen after Indian rupee weakened over 1.1%, its steepest fall in 21-month.

Zinc to trade in 157.4-168.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 157.4-168.4.

Zinc on MCX settled up 0.06% at 164.45 as support seen after Indian rupee weakened over 1.1%, its steepest fall in 21-month.

LME Zinc fell as uncertainty about US President's future undermined expectations of a boost to infrastructure spending in the US.

China's production of zinc fell 5.6 percent to 474,000 tonnes, its lowest in more than two years, according to the NSB.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 165.50 SL 167.00 TGT 163.20-161.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.