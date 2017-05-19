Zinc to trade in 157.4-168.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 157.4-168.4.

Zinc on MCX settled up 0.06% at 164.45 as support seen after Indian rupee weakened over 1.1%, its steepest fall in 21-month.

LME Zinc fell as uncertainty about US President's future undermined expectations of a boost to infrastructure spending in the US.

China's production of zinc fell 5.6 percent to 474,000 tonnes, its lowest in more than two years, according to the NSB.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 165.50 SL 167.00 TGT 163.20-161.50.MCX.

