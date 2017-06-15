Zinc to trade in 157.4-161.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 157.4-161.4.

Zinc recovered from the day's low to settled at 159 level as support seen after ILZSG showed the global zinc market deepened its deficit.

The global zinc market deepened its deficit to 92,400 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 72,700 tonnes in March - ILZSG showed.

China's economy generally remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 158.00 SL 157.00 TGT 159.20-160.50.MCX.

