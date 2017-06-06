App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 157-164.8: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices ended with losses tracking renewed weakness in steel markets.

Zinc to trade in 157-164.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 157-164.8.

Zinc prices ended with losses tracking renewed weakness in steel markets.

Concern about moderating demand trends in China including a slowdown in real estate price growth have unnerved the market.

The World Bank maintained its forecast that global growth will improve to 2.7 percent this year, citing a pickup in manufacturing and trade.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 163.00 SL 165.00 TGT 161.20-159.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.