Zinc to trade in 157-164.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 157-164.8.

Zinc prices ended with losses tracking renewed weakness in steel markets.

Concern about moderating demand trends in China including a slowdown in real estate price growth have unnerved the market.

The World Bank maintained its forecast that global growth will improve to 2.7 percent this year, citing a pickup in manufacturing and trade.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 163.00 SL 165.00 TGT 161.20-159.50.MCX.

