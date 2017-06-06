Zinc to trade in 157-164.8: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices ended with losses tracking renewed weakness in steel markets.
Zinc trading range for the day is 157-164.8.
Concern about moderating demand trends in China including a slowdown in real estate price growth have unnerved the market.
The World Bank maintained its forecast that global growth will improve to 2.7 percent this year, citing a pickup in manufacturing and trade.
SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 163.00 SL 165.00 TGT 161.20-159.50.MCX.
