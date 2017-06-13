Zinc to trade in 156.5-164.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 156.5-164.9.

Zinc prices dropped as pressure seen as economic data from China that could yield clues to future demand growth.

China's economy is expected to show steady growth in May, buoyed by solid gains in trade and investment.

Zinc ingot inventories in Guangdong fell 6,200 tonnes to a record low of 26,000 this past week.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 160.50 SL 162.00 TGT 158.50-157.00.MCX.

