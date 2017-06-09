Zinc to trade in 156-161.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 156-161.4.

Zinc prices gained after China reported stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May, suggesting the economy is holding up better than expected.

Some Chinese zinc smelters will undertake maintenance cycle in June, and will hurt zinc production.

About 15,000 tonnes of zinc output will be affected after maintenance at these smelters.

BUY ZINC JUN 2017 @ 157.50 SL 156.00 TGT 158.80-160.50.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.