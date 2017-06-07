Zinc to trade in 155.8-162.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 155.8-162.8.

Zinc dropped tracking LME prices closed down 1 percent at $2,461 a tonne due to weak Chinese steel markets.

The country’s zinc imports doubled in April to 46,602,597 kg, and total imports in the first four months of 2017 were 162,005,076 kg, US Commerce Department said.

British elections, a ECB policy meeting, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony on all set for Thursday.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 161.00 SL 162.50 TGT 159.50-157.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.