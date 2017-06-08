App
Jun 08, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices dropped as trade entered the northern hemisphere summer lull and markets waited on China data for fresh directional cues.

Zinc to trade in 154.2-160.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 154.2-160.8.

Zinc prices dropped as trade entered the northern hemisphere summer lull and markets waited on China data for fresh directional cues.

Some Chinese zinc smelters will undertake maintenance cycle in June, and will hurt zinc production.

Japan's economic growth in the January-March period was severely revised down from the original estimate because of a downward adjustment in business inventories.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 159.00 SL 161.00 TGT 157.20-155.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

