Zinc to trade in 154.2-160.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 154.2-160.8.

Zinc prices dropped as trade entered the northern hemisphere summer lull and markets waited on China data for fresh directional cues.

Some Chinese zinc smelters will undertake maintenance cycle in June, and will hurt zinc production.

Japan's economic growth in the January-March period was severely revised down from the original estimate because of a downward adjustment in business inventories.

SELL ZINC JUN 2017 @ 159.00 SL 161.00 TGT 157.20-155.50.MCX.

