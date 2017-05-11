Zee Entertainment rises over 3.5% post Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Zee Entertainment added gains of over 3.5 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted positively to the company’s March quarter performance.

The firm reported consolidated Q4 (Jan-March 2017) net profit at Rs 1,514 crore, which included exceptional gains of Rs 1,223 crore on sale of its sports business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 226.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2016.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter under question has increased marginally by 0.4 percent to Rs 1,528 crore against Rs 1,521.8 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s advertisement revenue was flat at Rs 846.9 crore.

The stock has gained over 6 percent in the past three days. At 09:31 hrs, it was quoting at Rs 533.00, up Rs 16.95, or 3.28 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 534.20 and an intraday low of Rs 524.00.