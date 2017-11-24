Yes Bank may test Rs 350, says Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com feels that Yes Bank may test Rs 350.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "For Yes Bank Rs 285 to about Rs 280 is a very strong long term support zone. In case it comes around Rs 290-285 I would advise if one can add more I think it should be done. On the upside I think for a few months the target would be kept anywhere closed to about Rs 350. So, if you are buying around Rs 285 we are looking at around 20 percent upside which should happen in a matter of 5-6 months."
"ICICI Bank is slightly low beta stock, but has recently started moving up. On the upside the target would be close to about Rs 340 and as long as it is above Rs 300 to about Rs 295 I would be very comfortable holding into this stock. Not much upsides but I think around Rs 340-345 would be a good profit booking zone.""ICICI Prudential in the last few weeks has started to get into some kind of a range. The contour being roughly about Rs 370 to about Rs 405-410 on the upside. I think eventually it will break on the upside but for the time being as long as Rs 370 is holding, be with the stock and it is very close to those levels. I think it should reverse in next few days and once Rs 405 is cross look for target of around Rs 450," he added.