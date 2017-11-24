Yes Bank may test Rs 350, says Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "For Yes Bank Rs 285 to about Rs 280 is a very strong long term support zone. In case it comes around Rs 290-285 I would advise if one can add more I think it should be done. On the upside I think for a few months the target would be kept anywhere closed to about Rs 350. So, if you are buying around Rs 285 we are looking at around 20 percent upside which should happen in a matter of 5-6 months."

"ICICI Bank is slightly low beta stock, but has recently started moving up. On the upside the target would be close to about Rs 340 and as long as it is above Rs 300 to about Rs 295 I would be very comfortable holding into this stock. Not much upsides but I think around Rs 340-345 would be a good profit booking zone."