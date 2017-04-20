Yes Bank falls over 6% post March quarter results announcement

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Yes Bank fell over 6 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted to the bank’s Q4 results.

Though the private sector lender posted better than expected net profits for the March quarter, the asset quality deteriorated with NPAs rising significantly.

Yes Bank posted net profit of Rs 914.1 crore, up 30.2 percent compared to the same period last year due to sharp rise in other income, net interest income & operating profit, but the growth was restricted by higher provisioning and deterioration in asset quality.

The net interest income stood at Rs 1,639.7 crore, a rise of 32.1 percent against Rs 1,241.4 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the net interest margin increased to 3.6 percent against 3.5 percent during the previous quarter.

However, the bank's asset quality witnessed a deterioration as net non-performing assets (NPAs) grew substantially to Rs 1,072.3 crore against Rs 342.5 crore that it posted in the previous quarter. The spike in NPA was seen due to a slippage of one account of Rs 911 crore.

Gross NPAs more than doubled to Rs 2,018.5 crore compared to Rs 1,005.9 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank also witnessed a sharp increase in its provisions that rose to Rs 309.7 crore against Rs 186.5 crore during the same quarter last year. In the December quarter, the company had posted provisions of Rs 115.4 crore.

At 09:20 hrs, the bank’s stock was quoting at Rs 1,571.15, down Rs 34.25, or 2.13 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,574.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,501.00.