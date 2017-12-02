Xander Investment sells 1.20 crore shares of Sadbhav Infra

On December 1, 2017 Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 92,30,000 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects at Rs 136 on the NSE.

However, Xander Investment Holding XVII sold 1,20,50,000 shares at Rs 136.02.

On Friday, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects ended at Rs 136.05, up Rs 0.05, or 0.04 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.80 and 52-week low Rs 88.10 on 20 November, 2017 and 12 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.32 percent below its 52-week high and 54.43 percent above its 52-week low.