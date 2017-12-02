App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 02, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xander Investment sells 1.20 crore shares of Sadbhav Infra

Xander Investment Holding XVII sold 1,20,50,000 shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On December 1, 2017 Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 92,30,000 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects at Rs 136 on the NSE.

However, Xander Investment Holding XVII sold 1,20,50,000 shares at Rs 136.02.

On Friday, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects ended at Rs 136.05, up Rs 0.05, or 0.04 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 146.80 and 52-week low Rs 88.10 on 20 November, 2017 and 12 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.32 percent below its 52-week high and 54.43 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.