App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 23, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt rises 3% on settlement of supply contract litigation with Teva Pharma

The dispute between parties was in respect of the price charged by CP to its counterparty to the contract, Cephalon Inc.

Wockhardt rises 3% on settlement of supply contract litigation with Teva Pharma

Moneycontrol News

Wockhardt shares gained as much as 3 percent in morning trade Friday after its subsidiaries settled commercial litigation with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"Wockhardt UK Holdings and CP Pharmaceuticals, in the United Kingdom have settled an ongoing commercial litigation before the High Court in London, UK in relation to supply contract for a drug named Trisenox," the healthcare firm said in its filing.

The dispute between parties was in respect of the price charged by CP to its counterparty to the contract, Cephalon Inc, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

The proceedings commenced in September 2015.

As per settlement, CP Pharma has agreed to waive its claim for the outstanding trade receivable of 20 million pound and accordingly dropped its counterclaim for the said amount and further paid a sum of 23 million pound to Teva and Cephalon by way of full and final settlement of Teva's claims, Wockhardt said.

Pursuant to this settlement, the ongoing litigation stands closed and all claims are dismissed.

At 09:47 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 569.50, up Rs 10.30, or 1.84 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.