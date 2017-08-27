With 4.5% surge, D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts surpasses m-cap of Rs 60,000 cr

Moneycontrol News

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart, added nearly 4.5 percent intraday on Wednesday and clocked a fresh 52-week high milestone.

More importantly, the positive upmove on the stock pushed its market capitalisation to beyond Rs 60,000 crore. According to the stock price at 2:19 pm, its market cap stood at Rs 61,537.85 crore.

Registering a whopping increase of 234 percent since its listing in March 2017, the stock has been a massive wealth creator ever since. Having said that, the stock did face a correction to Rs 500-levels around its earnings season, but has recovered since.

The IPO, the biggest since PNB Housing Finance's Rs 3,000 crore offer in October last year, was subscribed more than 104 times.

Last year, Advanced Enzyme's initial share sale was subscribed 116 times and that of Quess Corp by 145 times.

The price band for the public issue of Avenue Supermarts was fixed at Rs 295-299 and the IPO was open to subscription on March 8-10.

In addition to Mumbai, D-Mart has multiple stores in cities such as Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Surat.

The stock gained over 8 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 7 percent. At 14:30 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 992.50, up Rs 36.25, or 3.79 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 999.00.