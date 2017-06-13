Wipro trades ex-bonus, stock price falls nearly 2%

Moneycontrol News

Wipro declined nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday after the stock price adjusted for bonus issue. Hence, it started quoting ex-bonus from today.

The country's third largest IT company announced issue of bonus shares to shareholders (including to ADS holders) on April 25. The ratio is one equity share for every one equity share held.

It has fixed record date as June 14 for bonus issue.

Consequently, Wipro's share price halved to Rs 263.15 from previous day's closing value of Rs 526.

ICICIdirect today said it has revised its target price for the stock at Rs 250 per share post bonus issue of equity shares.

On Monday, its share price on New York Stock Exchange shed more than 47 percent in pre-opening trade due to ex-bonus.

In its clarification note to exchange, Wipro said that payable date and ex-dividend date for its ADR (American Depository Receipts) bonus issue, or stock dividend, are yet to be determined.

At NYSE, for ADR stock dividends or bonus issue, the ex-dividend date is set as the first business day after the stock dividend is paid, which is also after the record date. Therefore NYSE has not yet declared an ex-dividend date for Wipro's ADR program. Once the payable date is declared NYSE will announce the ex-dividend date for the ADR, it added.

Meanwhile, the company, on April 25, also said the board of directors would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares around July 2017.

At 13:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 262.00, down Rs 1.15, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar