Wipro gains 2% as shareholders approve Rs 11,000 crore buyback proposal

Wipro's Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service is now available on Microsoft Azure

Moneycontrol News

Wipro shares gained 1.8 percent intraday Thursday as the company received approval from its shareholders for the proposal of share buyback worth Rs 11,000 crore through postal ballot.

The board of directors gave their approved for the buyback proposal on July 20, 2017.

The software firm has fixed September 15 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the name of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.

The company has targeted to buyback up to 34,37,50,000 equity shares (representing 7.06 percent of paid-up equity capital) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 11,000 crore, at Rs 320 per share.

Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company also indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback.

At 11:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 295.35, up Rs 3.70, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.